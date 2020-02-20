Greek PM Mitsotakis “Deeply Shaken” from Germany Shooting Rampage

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday evening said he is deeply shaken from the Thursday killing of nine people by a suspected far-right extremist in the western town of Hanau, Germany.

In his post on Twitter, Mitsotakis wrote “the news from Hanau shook me deeply. Violence and hatred aim at the heart of democracy and the community of European values. We stand by the German people. Our thoughts are with the families and relatives of the victims.”

The 43-year old gunman, who was later found dead at his home, targeted customers at two separate shisha lounges in Hanau.