Victoria Beckham on Cover of Vogue Greece Spicy Sensation

ATHENS – If newspaper and magazine stories could go viral that’s what happened when fashion designer and former spice girl Victoria Beckham – wife of soccer legend David Beckham – appeared on the cover of Vogue Greece.

She adorns the cover of the March issue, photographed by renowned photographer Alexi Lubomirski, immediately picking up media attention, especially in her homeland United Kingdom newspapers.

“Her family proudly sat front row during her London Fashion Week catwalk on Sunday. And fashion designer Victoria Beckham showed off her own modeling skills as she graced the cover of the March issue of Vogue Greece, called Victorious,” noted Britain’s Daily Mail.

The paper added that, “The Spice Girls star, 45, looked incredible as she put on a leggy display in her own Spring/Summer 2020 designs for the magazine.”

The British tabloid The Sun wrote that, “The Spice Girls star proved she was her own best muse as she wore designs from her Spring/Summer 2020 designs for the shoot,” bringing attention to the magazine and, of course, Greece.

The Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet compared current images of the fashion designer to those of her wedding to David Beckham some 17 years ago, saying she’s looking well for her age and as a mother of four.

Russia’s Russkiy Evrey loved her Beckham’s personal style, calling the fashion designer a role model for contemporary women even if she’s no longer the idol of the very young.

She put the cover and an image from the fashion shoot, on her official Instagram account, saying she was excited to work with the Vogue Greece team, and the Greek brand Zeus+Dione was showcased when she wore one of its elegant blue dresses.

The shoot is also accompanied by an exclusive, in-depth interview with Vogue Greece Editor-in-Chief Thaleia Karafyllidou.