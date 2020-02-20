Warrants Out for Novartis Whistleblowers Who Ducked Parliament Panel

ATHENS – In what could be a moot point, two bench warrants were issued ordering two whistleblowers to appear before a special parliamentary committee looking into allegations of political interference in the alleged Novartis bribery case.

The warrants were issued after the two protected witnesses, known as Maximos Sarafis and Ekaterini Kelesi, failed also appear for scheduled hearings at Athens Police headquarters, said Kathimerini.

Sources who weren’t named told the paper that it was legal for the warrants to be issued although the law has no penalties if the witnesses ignore those either, leaving up in the air whether they can be compelled to testify.

Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Panagiotis Brakoumatsos, who oversees the corruption prosecutor’s office, said questioning whistleblowers whose identities are supposed to be kept secret could be done through disguising electronic or audiovisual media means.

The demand for the forced presence of the witness had been signed only by the committee members of the ruling New Democracy and Movement for Change (KINAL), as the other parties disagreed with the process, said the paper.

Earlier, A parliamentary probe into the unraveling alleged bribery scandal around the Swiss drug company Novartis saw former appeals court prosecutor Georgia Tsatani renew her testimony as lawmakers probe whether former alternate justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos meddled in the case.

In her first testimony, Tsatani accused Papangelopoulos of trying to interfere in her work and using threatening language against her with evidence building against the veteran of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

Sources who weren’t named told Kathimerini that Tsatani referred to a bomb attack on her home in October 2016 that was claimed by guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, saying that several references to her in the proclamation issued by the group after the attack resembled language used by Papangelopoulos in his alleged interventions.

SYRIZA is riddled with terrorist and anarchist sympathizers but Papangelopoulos accused Tsatani of lying and said she was in the corner of the now ruling New Democracy without backing up that assertion.

The former general inspector of public administration Maria Papaspyrou denied claims by another former prosecutor, Ioannis Angelis, that she and former Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou knew of SYRIZA plans to jail three political rivals, including former premier and then-New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, one of 10 the Leftists said had taken bribes from Novartis without a shred of evidence being produced yet.