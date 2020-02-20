AmChamGR Welcomes Exemption of Some Greek Products from US Tariffs

ATHENS – The Greek-American Chamber of Commerce welcomed on Thursday the American directive maintaining exemptions in some Greek farm products from tariffs imposed on imports from the EU.

Adding that Greek plum juice was newly included in the exemptions list, the Chamber said the development further promotes Greek products in foreign markets. The action confirms that trade relations between the two states are gaining more ground and that Greek-US relations are at their highest level than ever.

The Greek products exempted from tariffs include olive oil, table olives, cheese and wine, the Chamber said, noting that the exemption was an issue it pursued during visits of American officials in Athens recently and tours of Chamber representatives to the US Department of Commerce in Washington.

More information is available on Federal Register, «Notice of Modification of Section 301 Action: Enforcement of U.S.WTO Rights in Large Civil Aircraft Dispute (Docket No. USTR-2019-0003)»