Dendias to Cavusoglu: Greece’s Foreign Policy always Serves International Law

ATHENS – “Greece is not going to take part in a dishonest and abusive compromise,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu’s comments on Greece.

Addressing an Athens Journalists Union event held at the Foreign Ministry, Dendias said that “Greece is a country with multipart foreign policy that always serves international law, security and stability,” and expressed the hope that “all the leaders in the region will clearly see far beyond the fogginess of the conflicts, and the fogginess of interventions and power declarations that the 21st century is a century imposing people’s prosperity through the implementation of rules of the international law and coordial agreement among peoples.”

Greece, said Dendias seeks to strengthen is relations with its traditional and historic allies – the US, France, the Arab countries, and Israel. He made a special reference to the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, the EastMed pipeline, and the strategic defence agreement signed with the US which serves the interests of stability and security in the region.

“Our consistent goal is for Greece to become a gateway and hub for the energy transit,” Dendias said, adding that “this will have a multiplier effect on benefits for Greece and the wider region”.

Dendias also that Greece is deliberating with all neighbouring countries on matters referring to the EEZ, while referring to Libya he expressed the hope for a resolution that will bring safety and stability back to the region.

“Turkey is in the minority, not us,” the Greek foreign minister said, adding that Greece will not take part in the EU’s mission in the region as Greece, as it was the key driver in this decision.”