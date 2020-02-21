HIGGS Fundraising Campaign to Help Non-Profits in Greece Maximize Their Impact

ATHENS – HIGGS (Higher Incubator Giving Growth and Sustainability), an innovative non-profit organization was founded in 2015 with a founding donation from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to build capacity, support, and empower non-profits in Greece. HIGGS is helping the heroes who are helping those in need, maximizing the impact of non-profits in Greece, and making the world a better place.

Whether the non-profits are making their first steps or whether they have been operating for decades, from Medecins Sans Frontieres, Greenpeace, and the “Together for Children” Association to Ithaca Laundry, Reading to Others, and Positive Voice, from Crete to Kastoria and from Chios to Patra, HIGGS is there for them in the areas of health, education, human rights, the elderly, culture, technology, environment social welfare and many more.

In only a few years, HIGGS has supported more than 130 non-profits across Greece; the heroes who support 150,000 beneficiaries, who have created more than 90 new jobs and have attracted funding exceeding 3 million €. The organizations coming to HIGGS increase their social impact and this affects the lives of thousands of people.

How can you help HIGGS’ efforts?

HIGGS secures its sustainability by donations from foundations, corporations and individuals and has also created revenues streams. They are running the Empowering Greek Heroes crowd-funding campaign to provide 14 small and medium sized non-profits in Greece with enhanced skills, tools and know-how to build capacity to in order to help even more vulnerable groups; to make the world a better place.

To find out more, just watch the Campaign Video and learn how, through your donations, we can make a difference for these non-profits!

HIGGS has reached 54% and only has 10 days to reach their target until the end of the campaign on March 1.

HIGGS warmly thanks the Campaign Supporters: Genesis Pharma and Nestle, for acknowledging HIGGS’ social impact and the unlimited potential it gives to the Heroes that help society every single day!

More information about the fundraising campaign is available online: https://fundrazr.com/EmpoweringGreekHeroes?ref=em_78Wtdd_ab_AZRIYoCQ6wIAZRIYoCQ6wI.

More information about HIGGS is also available online: https://higgs3.org/.