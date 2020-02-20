Elder Ioannikios of Mt. Athos to Lead Annual Archon Lenten Retreat in Southampton, NY

NEW YORK – Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America announced that the Annual Archon Lenten Retreat will take place at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Christian Church located in Southampton, New York (111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton, NY 11968, Tel.: 631-283-6169) on April 3 and 4, 2020 under the superb chairmanship of Archon Hieromnimon Peter J. Skeadas and co-chairman Archon Ostiarios Michael G. Psaros

“Our Retreat Master will be Elder Ioannikios, a Monk on Mt. Athos at Simonopetra Monestery who was described in a New York Times article as ‘The Happiest Man I’ve Ever Met’. He will be joined by the Rev. Dr. Father Maximos Constas, the Dean of our Holy Cross School of Theology. Father Alexander Karloutsos and Father Constantine Lazarakis will join us as Retreat Pastors,” Archons say in an announcement.

“The Retreat will begin on Friday, April 3rd at 5:30 pm with the Akathistos Service at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church followed by a Lenten Fellowship Dinner in The Muses. On Saturday, April 4th, we will convene in the Church at 8:30 am for Divine Liturgy, a light breakfast and continue the Retreat sessions. We expect to conclude approximately at 4:00 pm.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity to turbocharge your Orthodox Christian Faith and strengthen your devotion to our Lord and Savior so that we may serve the needs of the Great Church of Christ with the ‘shield of faith,’ the ‘helmet of salvation’ and the ‘sword of the Spirit’ in the words of St. Paul in his letter to the Ephesians, as we seek religious freedom for the Holy and Great Mother Church of Constantinople.”