ATHENS – Friends of recently deceased poet Katerina Anghelaki-Rooke will honor her memory with poem recitals at the Odos Kefallinias theater on Monday, February 24.

The event is free of charge and scheduled for 20.00.

Her poems will be recited by poets and actors, including Titos Patrikios, Dinos Siotis, Betty Arvaniti, Reni Pittaki and Karyofillia Karabeti.