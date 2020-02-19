Celine Dion to Perform in Athens on July 31

ATHENS – Celine Dion will give a concert at the Olympic Stadium of Athens (OAKA) on July 31, as part of her “Courage World Tour”.

The Canadian pop music superstar, whose awards date from her earliest appearances at 18 years old, topped the charts in the 1990s and has sold nearly 250 million albums over a 35-year career. Her awards include five Grammys, two Oscars, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards and 40 Felix awards, the last two being Canadian awards.

Her tour began in Quebec and is the first one in a decade. She will include Malta, Greece and Cyprus on her tour for the first time, and perform in nearly 100 cities.