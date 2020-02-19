Erdogan: On the Night of the Coup I Was Told to Escape to a Greek Island

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recalled that his “national” attitude on the night of the coup attempt in the summer of 2016 led to his refusal to save himself by fleeing to Greece.

As sigmalive.com reports, during his ruling party’s meeting, Erdogan said, “On the night of July 15, I was advised to go to a (Greek) island. But I told them ‘I was born in these lands, in this land I will die.’”

“If we were still there 10-15 minutes later, then they would have hit us where we were. Our helicopter took off in 10-15 minutes and reached Dalaman and then Istanbul,” the Turkish President added.

At the same time, Erdogan attacked the opposition leader, who accused him of drinking coffee at home while the country and he himself were personally fighting the coup.