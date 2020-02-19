Pillar of Stability Greece Also Steadfast, Reliable Says Pyatt

ATHENS – US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, who has repeatedly lauded Greece as a “pillar of stability in the region,” now said it’s also an important part of American interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and a valuable military ally.

“Washington views Greece as a steadfast and reliable partner in our efforts to help transform the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region into a zone of cooperation and shared prosperity, beginning with constructive engagement between Greece and its neighbors on regional security and energy issues,” Pyatt said.

That came, said Kathimerini, during a discussion organized by the Greek think tank Diktio – Network for reform in Greece and Europe, about peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is upping provocations after making a deal with Libya dividing the seas between them and claiming areas off Greek islands.

The event was also attended by Kyriakos Loukakis, of the Greek Foreign Ministry, Israeli Ambassador Yossi Amrani and Turkish Ambassador Burak Ozugergin, but it wasn’t reported what he said.

While Pyatt and other US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have talked of the importance of Greece, President Donald Trump says that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a friend and calls him “a hell of a leader.”

Pyatt said he was glad that Greece and Turkey resumed talks on military Confidence Building Measures (CBMs,) saying that “they can help to improve communications and reduce tensions in the Aegean and throughout the region,” although they haven’t.

“Greece and the United States agree on the importance of continuing to work together with Turkey as a NATO Ally. I commend Greece’s leadership for its calm and mature approach in looking for the best way forward,” he said.

He did not mention that NATO, the defense alliance to which all three countries belong, has refused to intervene over repeated violations by Turkey of Greek airspace and waters, which has increased tensions to the point of fears it could bring a military conflict.