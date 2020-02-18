Greek Community Members Help 24th Annual Valentines for Vets Gift Drive Set Record

ST. ALBANS, NY – Assembly Member Edward C. Braunstein (D-Bayside) and the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza, along with co-sponsor Community Board 11, organized the community’s 24thAnnual Valentines for Vets Gift Drive. This year’s drive once again broke a new record for donations honoring hospitalized veterans for the sacrifices they have made to defend our nation.

Thousands of donations of handwritten cards, candy, new clothing items, playing cards, puzzles, and toiletries were received from 30 schools across Northeast Queens, as well as civic organizations, libraries, Girl Scout troops, and many local residents. Among those who participated were many members of the Greek community and organizations including the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Seniors and the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School.

The gifts were delivered on Valentine’s Day by Assemblyman Braunstein, his staff, and students and faculty from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, to the hospitalized men and women at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated, especially our local schools, for their overwhelming support for this year’s Valentines for Vets Gift Drive. These donations, which were the most received in the 24-year history of our community’s Valentines for Vets program, helped to brighten the day of hundreds of veterans by showing that we care about them and appreciate their sacrifices,” said Assemblyman Braunstein.

“For the 24th year, we asked the residents of Northeast Queens to consider making a hospitalized veteran their Valentine, and they answered that appeal once again by generously donating thousands of items to our hospitalized heroes,” said Ann-Margaret Carrozza.

“Additionally, I want to thank Community Board 11 for its participation in the gift drive,” said Assemblyman Braunstein.

Among the schools and community organizations that contributed to this drive were:

Bayside High School Key Club, Bayside Historical Society, Bayside Public Library, Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, Divine Wisdom Catholic Academy, Fresh Meadows Public Library, Girl Scout Troop 4587, Grace Episcopal Conron Girl Scout Troop, Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association, Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, IS 25, Jefferson Democratic Club, MS 158, Miracle Ear, MS 294 – Bell Academy, New York-Presbyterian Queens/Cancer Services Program, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy, Park Shore Country Day Camp/Preschool, PS 32, PS 41, PS 79, PS 94, PS 107, PS 130, PS 159, PS 169, PS 174, PS 184, PS 193, PS 209, PS 811, Sacred Heart Catholic Academy, School District 25 Pre-K Center of College Point, School District 25 Pre-K Center of Whitestone, School District 30 Pre-K Center, Shaub, Ahmuty, Citrin, & Spratt, LLP, St. Luke School, St. Mel’s Catholic Academy, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Seniors, St. Robert Bellarmine Girl Scout Troop 4279, Townsend Harris High School, and the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School.