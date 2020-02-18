Greek Foreign Ministry to Turkey: There Is only One Minority in Greece, the Muslim Minority

ATHENS – Greece only has one minority, and it is the Muslim minority, Greek diplomatic sources said on Tuesday in response to comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu.

They also made a point of reminding Turkey of the Lausanne Treaty.

“In Greece, which is a historic cradle of democracy and a modern European country, living under conditions of total equality before the law and equal political rights is the only minority, the Muslim one,” sources said, adding that “it takes a plain reading of the Lausanne Treaty to understand this.”