Archbishop Elpidophoros at the 44th Annual Folk Dance and Choral Festival in California

ANAHEIM, CA – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the 44th Annual Metropolis of San Francisco Folk Dance and Choral Festival over the weekend of February 15-16, which was a success with thousands of children and youth participants as well as parents and visitors from across the Metropolis of San Francisco.

The Archbishop was enthusiastically welcomed by all, Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, the clergy, the students who participated in the Festival, the parents, and the volunteers who helped for the success of the Festival.

The Folk Dance and Choral Festival was established during the tenure of the late Metropolitan Antonios of San Francisco and it has developed to be the biggest Greek dance festival outside of Greece.

Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, who supervises the Festival, stated to The National Herald that “it was magnificent and enthusiastic in every respect,” and he added that “we are talking about thousands participants and attendees.”

Speaking about Archbishop Elpidophoros he said that “everywhere he appears and of course here at the Festival, he wins over everybody, young and old, with his humbleness and smile. We were so blessed and happy to have him with us during the entire Festival, in this great celebration of our traditions and culture.”

The Archbishop in his homily said among other things the following: “There is something elemental in the dance and choral traditions of our People, and I’m not just talking about native Greeks. When we connect through dance and through music, it doesn’t matter what your ethnic background is. You enter into a form of communion, not only with the experience itself, but with your fellow participants and with those who observe and applaud your art.”

The Archbishop added that “this connectedness is best exemplified in the ancient story about how Greek line dancing came to be: the story of Theseus and the rescue of the Greek children from the Labyrinth. You probably know this narrative, but for those who do not, allow me to tell it in brief.”

He continued, “Theseus, the hero of ancient of Athens, was much like Heracles and Perseus. A terrible situation had happened that forced the people of Athens to surrender an equal number of boys and girls to the Kingdom of Minos at Knossos on the island Crete. There, they would be hurled into the Labyrinth, the lair of the Minotaur, that had been built by the famous Daedalus. The Minotaur, this half bull, half man monster, devoured the children in a horrible sacrifice that kept the peace between Athens and Knossos. Theseus could not accept such a bestial arrangement, and so he sailed to Crete with the frightened children in order to save them. He fought and defeated the Minotaur and found the children in the Labyrinth. But how did he get them out?”

The Archbishop then told the story of the ‘string of Ariadne.’ The daughter of King Minos had secretly given him [the spool of thread] so, as Theseus descended into the dark and twisting Labyrinth, he unwound it. Then he could easily follow that same string, up and out of that bewildering maze. When Theseus led the Greek youths out of the Labyrinth, he had the children join their hands to connect with one another, so that none would be lost.”

He then explained that, “many scholars see this narrative as the origin of Greek line dancing, because it is known that…a dance was done yearly to commemorate this mythic salvation of the Athenian youths. Whether this is true, or the roots go much deeper, the story tells us a great deal about how art forms and shapes our lives.”

The Archbishop concluded that “your experience here at the FDF will enrich your lives, as much as your talents and efforts will enrich us all.”