Greek Foreign Min Welcomes EU Foreign Affairs Council’s Decision to Enforce Libya Arms Embargo

By ANA February 17, 2020

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

BRUSSELS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias welcomed the European Council’s decision on a new EU operation to enforce an arms embargo on Libya by air and sea, in statements made in Brussels on Monday.

Speaking after the Council’s Foreign Affairs meeting, Dendias reiterated Greece’s position that it is prepared to contribute to this effort by any means necessary.

He also said he had attended a morning meeting organized by his Italian counterpart Luigi di Maio on the accession to the EU of Balkan countries, which was attended also by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. “Greece supports EU enlargement, but the Albanian side must of course observe the set conditionalities,” he noted.

Dendias also attended an event of donors helping out Albania following its catastrophic earthquakes of last year, and pointed out he was the first minister to visit the country shortly after the earthquake and offer its help.

