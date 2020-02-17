Former NYC Mayor Giuliani Calls Catsimatidis “Logical” Candidate for Mayor

NEW YORK – Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani was a guest on Greek-American billionaire businessman and philanthropist John Catsimatidis’ radio show The Cats Roundtable on 970 AM-NY, on February 16, and called Catsimatidis a “logical” candidate for mayor in 2021, Newsmax reported.

“You would do a really good job as mayor, John – even better than when you ran last time – because you’re now deep into the issues that affect the city, by the way,” Giuliani told Catsimatidis on the show, Newsmax reported.

Among the many issues which Giuliani and Catsimatidis discussed were “the direction of the city under current Mayor Bill de Blasio, including rising crime rates, policing restrictions, and diversity,” Newsmax reported.

Giuliani noted how former Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s business experience gave him an edge as a leader for the city which could also help Catsimatidis should he decide to run again for mayor.

Giuliani told Catsimatidis, “You seem like a logical person to me… It’s up to you and your wonderful wife [Margo],” Newsmax reported.

Catsimatidis is the owner, president, chairman, and CEO of Gristedes Foods, the largest grocery chain in Manhattan, and the Red Apple Group, a real estate and aviation company with about $2 billion in holdings in New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania. He is also the chairman and CEO of the Red Apple Group subsidiary United Refining Company. Catsimatidis was the runner-up to the Republican nomination for mayor of New York City in the 2013 election.

Listen to the audio here