Dr. Tsakonis on Medical Tourism for Cosmetic Surgery in Greece

ATHENS – Dr. George Tsakonis, experienced plastic surgeon, shared his thoughts on the growth of medical tourism and the many options available for those seeking cosmetic procedures while on vacation in Greece.

In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of patients traveling to different countries for medical tourism. Plastic surgery in particular is one of the fastest growing of the medical fields within medical tourism, Dr. Tsakonis pointed out. Among the main reasons are the lower costs and the shorter waiting lists, as well as the option of combining a medical procedure with relaxation. Furthermore, the development of modern technology in various countries of the world makes medical tourism a great idea.

Of course, it is quite difficult to think of a better place than our beloved Greece. It is the perfect place to combine your vacation with the aesthetic intervention you desire. Certainly, in Greece you will find some of the most modern plastic surgery centers and clinics across Europe.

Types of plastic surgery

The field of plastic surgery consists of two distinct areas: reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. The first is about restoring the patient’s appearance after a possible accident, while the second is about improving our appearance. Cosmetic surgery has been quite popular in recent years as it helps to deal with birth defects of our face or body. As a consequence, it also significantly improves the psychology of patients and increases their self-esteem.

Some of the most common interventions people choose are:

Rhinoplasty

Otoplasty

Breast surgery

Blepharoplasty

Facial lift

Lip augmentation

Mesotherapy

Hyaluronic Acid

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Buttock Lift

Most surgeries require a very short hospital stay, so they can easily be combined with your vacation. You can make your first stop in Athens, visit a well-trained plastic surgeon, and then continue to one of the most popular destinations in the country.

Advantages

Greece attracts a huge number of patients from various parts of the world. The main incentives are the creation of state-of-the-art facilities, the extensive experience and expertise of plastic surgeons, as well as the much lower prices. Medical tourism to Greece is expected to grow even further over the next decade. Indeed, medical tourism is a very attractive option, as interested parties can save up to 50% to 70% on a given procedure, depending on the type of surgery they choose.

Reasons to travel to Greece for plastic surgery

The Greek health system complies with all recent EU regulations. Thus, private clinics and hospitals where the procedures are performed comply with EU standards and have international health certifications.

The international society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reports that over 300,000 operations have been performed in the last year. A fact that ranks Greece as one of the top destinations for plastic surgery.

Most plastic surgeons in Greece have studied at the best European and American universities. Many Greek doctors are considered to be the best of their kind across the globe. Highly sought after, they attend and contribute to ongoing seminars every year abroad. Thus, doctors are always up-to-date on all modern technologies and techniques of cosmetic surgery.

Athens has direct flights from almost every country on the planet. You can combine your visit to the plastic surgeon with a stroll through the local shopping markets. You can enjoy your coffee or eat at one of the wonderful traditional taverns. Finally, if you want to relax outside Athens, you can go to any island from Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, or from Piraeus port.

See you in Greece

Medical tourism is a growing trend and is aimed at people who want to combine their holidays with cosmetic surgery. All this away from the inquisitive eyes of friends and relatives. In Greece, you will relax, rejuvenate, have fun, and come back more beautiful than ever.

Many thanks to Dr. George Tsakonis for all the useful information he provided.

More information is available on Facebook and online: https://plastikos-xeirourgos.com/en/.