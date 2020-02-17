Summer Nostos Festival: June 21-28, 2020

ATHENS – A week for us all to look forward to! Eight captivating, creative, and carefree days in June to feed our minds, bodies, and souls.
The SNF Conference on “Humanity and Artificial Intelligence,” featuring speakers such as Stuart Russel and Nikolas Christakis, will stimulate our minds and expand our horizons. The now-classic SNF RUN: Running to the Future will test our endurance and our dedication. Visual events and installations will engage our senses and our imagination. Concerts with renowned international artists, such as Burna Boy, will invigorate us with their power and vibrancy. These magical June days are, as always, free and open to everybody.
The Summer Nostos Festival welcomes the new decade enthusiastically, full of optimism and energy. From June 21 to 28, 2020, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens, pioneering artists, researchers, and thinkers invite us to participate in a world of ideas, opinions, collaborations, activities, performances, and film screenings.
The Summer Nostos Festival takes place through the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), in collaboration with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).
Every new technology we develop brings not only scientific, but also ethical discovery. From the alphabet to the telescope, from the internet to the gene sequencer, each new invention recasts our understanding of ourselves and of our place in the world, provoking new answers to the eternal question: how, then, shall we live?
As longstanding dreams of Artificial Intelligence (AI) become reality, they will touch every part of the human experience. And so, we ask, how will AI reshape what it means to be human in the decades to come? Can we put AI’s power to work for everyone? Will AI liberate us from the drudgery of needless labor? Or will it further enrich a few at the expense of the many? How will AI augment humanity’s thinking and creativity? How can we keep AI from learning the wrong lessons about us? And how might AI and humanity ultimately co-evolve together?
The SNF Conference will bring together a thoughtfully curated lineup of AI innovators, leaders, critics, iconoclasts, artists, and experts in law, medicine, science, and the humanities drawn from around the world, for an unconventional dialogue about AI—one that puts humanity at the center. We will ask questions from many perspectives and disciplines to expand the usual dialogue on what may yet be humanity’s most powerful creation.
Invited speakers include computer scientist and AI pioneer Stuart Russell, author of Human Compatible: AI and the Problem of Control; leading journalist, author, and entrepreneur Krista Tippett; Google Senior Scientist Blaise Agüera y Arcas; former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd; celebrated science fiction author Ted Chiang; Director of the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values, The Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi; Greek-American sociologist and physician Nicholas Christakis; AI anthropologist Madeleine Elish; philosopher Sean Kelly; MIT AI researcher Karthik Dinakar; humanitarian futurist Aarathi Krishnan; accelerating futures researcher Azeem Azhar; chess legend and political activist Garry Kasparov; Founder and Lab Director of the Interactive Robots and Media Lab Nikolaos Mavridis; and many others.
SNF AGORA INSTITUTE WORKSHOP
The third annual SNF Agora Institute Workshop will take place as part of SNF’s DIALOGUES series on June 24, 2020, under the title “Technology and Democracy: Reimagining Connections and Borders.”
SNF RUN: Running into the Future
The Irrepressibles: As we await the release of their latest album, Superheroes, coming out in mid-March, Jamie Irrepressible and his art-pop ensemble will treat the SNFestival audience to their new work, as part of their international tour. (21/6)