Another chain of newspapers, one of the largest in the United States, has filed for bankruptcy. It is a 163-year-old family-owned business that publishes 30, mainly regional newspapers, including the Miami Herald and the Kansas City Star.

Of course, new staff layoffs will follow, and many areas of the country will lose the valuable local information provided by these newspapers.

I note that 20% of newspapers have closed since 2004 and that 47% of industry workers have been fired.

Who knows how …