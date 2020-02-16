Greek American Ambassador’s Daughter Accused of Stabbing a Man to Death

NEW YORK – Sophia Negroponte has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, at a residence in Rockville late Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, according to Montgomery County police.

Negroponte is the daughter of Greek-American John Negroponte and one of five children that he and his wife adopted in Honduras when he served as a diplomat there in the 1980s, according to the Washington Post.