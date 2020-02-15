Analysis: Theophilos and the Smashing of Orthodoxy

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania told Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem that he would not participate in the Synaxis of Primates the latter plans to convene in Amman, Jordan, as The National Herald has reported.

Anastasios is finally – in this case – acting wisely and correctly, unlike Theophilos, who “hasn’t come to his senses” but allowed himself to become a “satellite” of the Muscovite Kirill and, unfortunately, is proceeding with divisive and outrageous moves against the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Tragic!

Archbishop Anastasios, …