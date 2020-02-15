Mitsotakis Wants New Democracy Makeover, More Liberal Look

ATHENS – Trying to deal with disparate elements in the party, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly wants to nudge the party from the center-right a couple of steps to the left to be more liberal and reach a broader base.

That was according to a report in Kathimerini by Costas Iordanidis as the Conservatives are trying to build a bigger margin between them and the main opposition Radical Left SYRIZA that former premier Alexis Tsipras plans to rename as a Progressive Alliance.

The idea, the report said, is to turn New Democracy “into a party with loose ideological principles which will nevertheless be capable of securing majorities in Parliament by making the requisite adjustments,” in the volatile Greek political landscape.

Mitsotakis has to handle forces in the party with different ideological bents and showed his strength by nominating for Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who heads the country’s top court and is more of a progressive liberal.

To do that he had to act against the party’s old guard which preferred he keep the incumbent, New Democracy’s Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who had been nominated by SYRIZA in 2015 in the traditional move of picking a rival to get ratification by a super-majority of Parliament.

“The political success of liberalism requires a robust economic class that is able to produce wealth. The distribution of this wealth among the broader strata of the population can henceforth secure political support for a liberal credo. Otherwise, the whole project is condemned to create nothing but upheaval,” the paper’s report also added.