Many Greek Parents Don’t Set Internet Limits for Children

ATHENS – Despite pedophiles prowling on the Internet and warnings not to be overexposed to computer use at a young age, some 40 percent of middle and high school pupils in Greece have never been instructed by their parents how to surf the net safely nor had any limits set on how much time they can spend on the device, or mobile phones.

That’s according to a survey conducted by the Safer Internet Center of the Crete-based Foundation for Research & Technology.

“The study shows that… 60 percent of children join social networks at elementary school and 94 percent at puberty. We are also seeing that the role of parents needs to be bolstered significantly, as we understand that children are out there alone, surfing spaces designed for adults,” Giorgos Kormas, Director of the center’s helpline (tel 210- 600- 7686), told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Findings of the study shared by Kormas showed 60 percent of children don’t tell their parents what they’re watching or reading on a computer and that 24 percent of middle and high school pupils have accepted friendship requests from strangers and some 30 percent admit to meeting someone they connected with online in person.

Another 18 percent of the younger children and 33 percent of the older children said they’ve been harassed or bullied online but it wasn’t said if they told their parents while 3 percent of the youngest and 5 percent of the oldest saying that included being asked to post revealing pictures.

The study was based on a sample of 13,000 schoolchildren across the country.