Greece’s Mari Sakkari Upsets Belinda Bencic in St. Petersburg

By Associated Press February 15, 2020

Maria Sakkari of Greece returns the ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2020 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Belinda Bencic to claim a spot in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semifinals on Friday, while Petra Kvitova withdrew because of illness.

Bencic was a set and a break up before Sakkari stormed back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

“I’m really proud of the way I’m fighting and the way I can turn these matches around,” the Greek player said.

That sets up a semifinal on Saturday against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who beat Oceane Dodin 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

The other semifinal pits second-seeded Kiki Bertens against Ekaterina Alexandrova, who advanced by walkover after Kvitova’s withdrawal.

Kvitova said the unspecified illness bothered her on Thursday during a three-set win over Alison van Uytvanck.

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Maria Sakkari of Greece during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2020 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

“I wasn’t feeling well during my match yesterday and hoped I would feel better today, but unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Kvitova said.

Bertens, who won the St. Petersburg title last year, needed nearly two hours to win her quarterfinal 6-4, 7-6 (3) against qualifier Anastasia Potapova. Bertens was 5-2 down in the second set before winning five of the following six games to force the tiebreak.

