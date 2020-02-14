PM Mitsotakis to EIB Chief Hoyer: Greece Counts on Continued EIB Support in 2020

ATHENS – Greece looks forward to continued help from the European Investments Bank (EIB), as it has ambitious plans for 2020, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a meeting with visiting EIB President Werner Hoyer on Friday.

“I am very happy to welcome you to Greece at a very interesting period with great opportunities. I believe that the economy has been doing particularly well these last few months, and I would like to thank you for the support the bank has offered Greece,” said the prime minister.

He added, “As we have very ambitious plans for 2020, we look forward to your continued support on several fronts, including in our efforts to move fast towards a low-carbon-emissions economy, something I am aware is one of your important priorities as well.”