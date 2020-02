MORIA, Lesbos – Residents of the island of Lesbos on Friday blocked off access to the Karava-Kavakli location in Madamados, where land has been requisitioned by the government to build refugee detention facilities.

The move will reportedly last for 48 hours and could mean the shutdown of the local landfill, as waste collection trucks were unable to access the area.

Municipal vehicles were also reportedly used to block access, while only farmers who farms there were allowed through.