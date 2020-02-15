Greek-American Stories: Just Like in Greece

Stavros was visibly distressed when he’d heard that Vasili, Bill to you, learned that I’d called another repairman for my washing machine and dish washer. “Guess I’m not reliable anymore, getting old or thought we’re friends, too, I guess,” said the glum Stavros. “No, no, Stavros”, Bill tried to appease the big guy’s ruffled feelings. “It’s just that…well, the newspaper happened to offer a special. It was an emergency.” Obviously, Stavros wasn’t appeased. “Look, Stavros,” Bill began, “How about taking …