It’s the Constitution, Stupid – Part Deux

After the Senate vote not to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of donald trump, I looked up quotes defining democracy. Considering that something had gone terribly awry with ours, I just wanted to make sure I hadn’t been dreaming.

A consistent theme in many quotations is the importance of an educated electorate: “The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education” (FDR); “Democracy has to be born anew every generation, and education is its midwife” (John Dewey); “The ignorance of one …