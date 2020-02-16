Greek-American Charlie Callas: A Comedic Force of Nature

Without question Charlie Callas remains one of the most renowned and celebrated Greek-American comedians of all time. Throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Callas seemed to be performing his elastic sense of humor, everywhere all at once. It proved to be a nearly endless cycle of touring the country performing in one club after another to television appearances to motion pictures and then back again. You can still see Callas’ brand of frenetic comedy in movies, DVDs of classic American …