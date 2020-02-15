Dr. Linardakis Makes Wisconsin’s Bene Baby Goat’s Milk Known

Wisconsin Dr. Nikos Linardakis’ goat’s milk formula, the equivalent of human breast milk without the corn syrup of infant formula, has earned his Bene Baby Company a nod as a semi-finalist in the 2020 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge, which recognizes entrepreneurs developing innovative farming and agricultural products with a regional emphasis.

He told the Wisconsin State Farmer that the product “will provide a significant new market for our dairy farmers…Growth and evolution in agriculture are essential to industry strength, and we are honored to stand among companies charting innovative paths.”

The company will introduce the product this summer. It was founded by Linardakis and James Esselman to make a formula for infants from birth to age one as an easy-to-digest, patent-pending product to meet all FDA nutritional requirements. It is hypoallergenic and gentle to tummies, and contains no soy, gluten, or corn syrup.

The funds received from this $10,000 award will help launch the new product and assist the company in developing relationships with goat milk farmers. As a Greek-American, Linardakis was raised on goat milk and now using it as the basis for the formula.