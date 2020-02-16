Say It Ain’t So: Greek-American Jennifer Aniston, American’s Sweetheart, Turns 51

She’s still America’s darling but Jennifer Aniston – who knows where the time goes? – has carried that mantle into middle age, turned 51 on Feb. 11, still as popular as ever among her legions of fans for her acting on TV and in the movies.

She was born in Sherman Oaks, California to Greek-American actor John Aniston and English actress Nancy Dow and spent a year of her childhood living in Greece with her family, mainly in Athens and Crete, her father’s home area.

When they relocated to New York City her dad landed the long-running role of Victor Kiriakis, on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives and her Godfather was Greek American actor Telly Savalas.

The beloved star of the TV show Friends is still radiant, which she credits to her Greek heritage. “My dad is 100 percent Greek; he turned 84 and he barely has a wrinkle. And neither did my grandmother, who was 95 when she died,” she said, the Greek City Times reported.

She started training as a drama student at New York’s School of Performing Arts Fame school. Now she’s famous.