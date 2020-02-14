The Iowa Smorgasbord

This commentary is being written before the New Hampshire and Nevada voting. Its speculation may or may not be confirmed in actual primaries and caucuses. That said, the Iowa results show some clear winners, losers, and also rans. Seven of the last nine Democratic candidates for president won the Iowa caucus. How predictive that is this year, however, is problematic. The fiasco of the Democrats unable to provide final results for days sullied the impact a victory in Iowa usually …