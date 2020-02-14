Show Me Your Adviser and I’ll Tell You Who You Are

“No enemy is worse than bad advice,” according to Sophocles. Truly, many leaders have been undone by the misguided counsel of their advisors, which often places ideological ankyloses, or worse yet, personal gain, over the greater good of the nation. Greece is no exception to this rule, and contemporary Greek politicians could in fact be said to embody it. Of course, this begets the question whether advisers are really to blame or the leaders themselves, who heeded them – especially …