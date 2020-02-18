Don’t Discount Biden and Warren

There is a palpable uneasiness within the Democratic electorate after Iowa and New Hampshire. Many comparisons, not unfairly, have been drawn between this nomination cycle and the Republican cycle in 2016 where it appeared that going into New Hampshire Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz were simply too much for the upstart real estate mogul Donald Trump.

Of course we know how that played out: presumptive favorites one by one fell to the wayside and in many cases ended up …