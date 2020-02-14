We Are not Going to Spread Panic over Coronavirus, Greek Health Min Says

ATHENS – We are going to address the coronavirus issue calmly with sobriety and based on information from scientists, we are not going to spread panic, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday speaking to ANT1 TV after the extraordinary EU Ministers meeting that was held in Brussels.

“We are going to address the matter without indolence and taking into account the important repercussions that this virus may have on public health. We will inform the people with responsibility and we will focus on prevention,” Kikilias said.

Moreover, he did not rule out the possibility of an incident quoting scientists who said that a coronavirus case is possible. “We will take care of it immediately in order to break the transmission chain. We will find its origin and we will shield the population,” he underlined.