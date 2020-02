ATHENS – The Greek state’s support to Mount Athos, the monastic community in northern Greece, on energy and environmental issues were discussed by Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis at a meeting with monastic community representatives in the presence of Mt. Athos Governor Athanassios Martinos.

The issues discussed included solar power, waste water treatment, measures to prevent fires, and the protection of the natural environment under the Natura network.