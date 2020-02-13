Greek State, SNF Agreement on New Komotini Hospital Ratified in Parliament

ATHENS – Parliament ratified a contract of the state with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for the construction of a new hospital in Komotini, NE Greece, during its plenary session on Thursday.

The ratification was based on ruling New Democracy votes, whereas main opposition SYRIZA and the Communist Party voted against it. Movement for Change (KINAL), Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) and MeRA25 voted “present”.

Criticism by parties focused on the legal entity of the hospital and on charges that the health system was being outsourced to the private sector.

The hospital will belong in full to the state, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis noted, which will be responsible for the services the hospital will offer. It will be funded annually out of the Greek state budget, he added.

This is one of three new hospitals SNF has agreed to build for the state, and part of a greater donation to the state for health services.