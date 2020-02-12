President Trump Publicly Endorses Greek American Nicole Malliotakis for 2020 Election

By TNH Staff February 12, 2020

Nicole Malliotakis is running for Congress. (Photo by nicolemalliotakis.com)

President Donald J. Trump publicly threw his support behind Greek American Nicole Malliotakis’ congressional bid via his favorite communication outlet, Twitter.

Trump, on Twitter,  tweeted that that he knows Nicole well and Republicans need her if they are to take back the House of Representatives this November.

“I know her well, we need her to defeat Max Rose, who voted for impeachment. Nicole is strong on crime and borders, cutting taxes and she loves our military and vets. Nicole has my complete and total endorsement” Trump says.

Malliotakis’ opponent, Max Rose, is a U.S. military veteran and politician currently serving as the US representative for New York’s 11th congressional district, which includes conservative stronghold Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.

Nicole Malliotakis replied to Donald Trump’s tweet: “Thank you Mr. President. It’s an honor. So happy to be on your team”.

