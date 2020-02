ATHENS – Air China on Wednesday announced a series of flight cancellations to and from Athens and Beijing in February and the suspension of these flights between March 2-18.

The Chinese company suspended flights after experiencing a high cancellation rate by clients due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Asia.

Specifically, there will be no Athens-Beijing flights in the rest of February excepting February 15 and 29, and March 21, 23, 28 and 30.