Greek PM Mitsotakis Welcomes Arrival of First of Aegean Airlines’ New Airplanes (Pics & Vids)

ATHENS – A Greek company is “proceeding with one of the largest private investments ever undertaken in Greece,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, welcoming Aegean Airlines’ first of 46 new airbus carriers ordered by the company.

Ομιλία στην τελετή παραλαβής νέων αεροσκαφών της Aegean Σήμερα είναι μια φωτεινή ημέρα για τον κόσμο των επιχειρήσεων. Μία ελληνική εταιρία προχωρεί στην μεγαλύτερη ιδιωτική επένδυση που έγινε ποτέ στον τομέα των αερομεταφορών.

“The order is of the magnitude of international giants in the sector,” the premier said, and said he was “proud” to be there.

Speaking of his political presence at the reception of the aircraft, Mitsotakis said it “signals the emphasis the government places on investments, in which Greece is 8 points behind the average European rate.”

After making a special mention to the late Cretan founder of Aegean Airlines Theodoros Vassilakis, the prime minister expressed the hope Vassilakis’ successors “will realize his dream for an airliner that will dominate the skies of the world.” Mitsotakis also spoke of the company’s achievements, including being named Europe’s best regional company for nine consecutive years and emphasized that over the past 20 years some 141 million passengers have made it their airline of choice. The company has an excellent safety record and has essentially become Greece’s national carrier, the premier noted.

Addressing Aegean’s workers, he congratulated them “on the company you have built,” saying that the company employed a total of 5,100, of whom 90 pct were employed year-round. Half of them are under 35 years old, he said, and 600 of them participate in the company’s profits in the form of bonuses.

“The government actively encourages enterprises focused on cutting-edge technologies, which respect human resources and follow the rules of green development,” Mitsotakis said. “In this way, their profits also profit the entire society,” he said of Aegean Airlines. He said the government would “support every bold business initiative by freeing it from bureaucratic shackles and the stranglehold of taxation” and called on businessmen to invest more.