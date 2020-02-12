Art Exhibition Dots & Grids by Greek-American Αrtist Stephen Bezas Opens Feb. 27

HUNTINGTON, NY – The art exhibition Dots & Grids by Greek-American artist Stephen Bezas opens on February 27 and runs through March 22 at the Spotlight NY Gallery, 370 New York Avenue in Huntington. An Opening Reception will be held at the Spotlight Gallery on Saturday, February 29, 7:30-10 PM.

The exhibition is a celebration of dots by pointillist Bezas. It showcases Bezas’ Americana and figurative works which include four bold, vibrant, and imposing large scale portraits of iconic figures that don’t disappoint. Bezas’ contemporary pointillism is a rich culmination of his artistic, photographic, and design talents.

An artist, photographer, and designer, primarily known for his architectural design work, Bezas has his own office and gallery in the picturesque town of Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island. Though he has spent most of his adult life as a designer, his work has always been informed by the fine arts through his dynamic photography and unique paintings.

With roots in Ithaca on his mother’s side and his father from Kontopouli, Lemnos, Bezas was born in Manhattan, raised in Astoria, and grew up with the Greek traditions, values, and language, especially since Yiayia and Pappou lived with the family. He recalled drawing as a very young child and that at around age 10, he received advice about shading from his Yiayia, who undoubtedly also had the artistic gene.

This exhibit also recognizes Pink Aid and their work. Raffles will be sold on site. A winner will be chosen for every 100 raffles sold, and the prize will be one of the art prints on exhibit. Thirty percent of all proceeds will be donated to Pink Aid Long Island. Pink Aid helps underserved women on Long Island to survive breast cancer diagnosis with support and dignity. More information is available online: pinkaid.org.

More information about Stephen Bezas and his art is available online at: www.stephenbezasart.com.