Greek Academics Baltas, Amargianakis Honored by France with Ordre des Palmes Academiques

ATHENS – Former Education Minister Aristidis Baltas and Institution d’Etudes Francophones (IdEF) general director Stylianos Amargianakis were made Officer and Knight, respectively, of the French state’s Ordre des Palmes Académiques (Order of Academic Palms) at a ceremony held on February 10 before the French Ambassador and a series of distinguished persons from the political, academic, sports and artistic fields.

The institution of the Ordre des Palmes Académiques was created in 1808 by Napoleon to honor university professors and outstanding personalities of letters and the arts.

The order was re-established in 1955 and has been bestowed continually since then to honor individuals from around the world and from all fields of science who actively contribute to the dissemination of French culture and literature through their work and their social action. The distinction is bestowed on behalf of the French government following a prime minister’s decree.

Professor Aristidis Baltas was honored for his contribution to research and science as an academic as well as for his collaboration with the French academic community and his overall contribution to research and culture.

Dr. Stylianos Amargianakis was honored for his 20-year contribution to supporting the French language and French universities abroad. During the ceremony, he was also recognized for his decisive contribution to the recognition of French degrees in Greece as well as his work on behalf of sports diplomacy during preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Receiving the papyrus with the signature of the French Minister of Education, Amargianakis quipped, “If I have achieved all these for which I’m being honored today, as a simple soldier of francophonie, imagine what I can achieve now you’ve made me a knight with a horse!”