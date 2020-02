BOSTON – The organization Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism, will donate the sum of 20 million dollars for the completion of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in New York. The decision was made on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020 with consensus and solidarity, and it concluded the meeting of the board of directors of Faith, presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

