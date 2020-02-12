Municipality of Athens Introduces a Series of Support Measures for the Homeless

ATHENS – The municipality of Athens increased action for the support of the homeless by doubling streetwork shifts to help people on the streets with five upgraded service vehicles and additional care specialists like social workers and psychologits.

From early February, staff and scientists of the social service have been assisting the homeless on a daily basis from early morning until late at night, by recording their numbers and needs and informing them of services. They also provide immediate and practical help (food, clothes, sheets and blankets). In addition, during very low temperatures they will be on further alert for help.

In a message, the mayor of Athens Kostas Bakoyannis underlined that “provision and care means the municipality to support those who need it at any time and in any place of the city and this is very important when this is held with respect to the people and with dignity. These are the souls that need us with actions every day”.