Archbishop Elpidophoros and Metropolitan Tikhon to Feed Those in Need

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros and Metropolitan Tikhon met at the headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in an ongoing effort to strengthen the relationship between the Archdiocese and the Orthodox Church in America.

As a result, the two leaders set March 31st to serve food to those in need in conjunction with the Philoptochos Program “Feed the Hungry”. They also discussed the concelebration of a Divine Liturgy, and committed to blessing and encouraging the boards of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary to work together to find ways the two seminaries might better collaborate.