Mitsotakis Attends Opening of National Museum Exhibition on Greek Revolution

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, attended the opening of “For these we fought: Antiquities and the Greek Revolution” at the National Archaeological Museum on Tuesday evening.

The exhibit, juxtaposing Greek antiquities with 18th and 19th century works, is part of the events celebrating the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence (1821). It is named after a quote of General Ioannis Makrygiannis, a leading historical figure who admonished Greek fighters not to sell or give away any of the antiquities in Greece (“because it’s for these we fought the war”), as he writes in his memoir.

Museum director Maria Lagogianni-Georgakarakos presented the premier with the exhibition catalog, which also contains a message by him.