Greek Dep. Foreign Min Vlasis to Visit Cairo, Alexandria and Sinai

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for the Greek Diaspora Konstantinos Vlasis will visit Cairo, Alexandria and Sinai between 13 and 16 February, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Vlasis will meet with the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II as well as with the Egyptian Minister of Migration and Diaspora Affairs Nabila Makram.

Moreover, Vlasis will meet with members of the Greek community, with the governors of Alexandria and Sinai and will visit St. Catherine’s monastery in Sinai.