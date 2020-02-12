Licking Wounds, SYRIZA Wants to Get Less Radical, Change Name

ATHENS – After taking a beating from New Democracy in July 7, 2019 snap elections, the Radical Left SYRIZA plans to change its name and become the SYRIZA Progressive Alliance, to the chagrin of its hard-core radical elements.

The party will hold a referendum on the idea although its leader, former premier Alexis Tsipras has already been using that name in talks to his membership, and after luring converts who left the defunct former PASOK Socialists, a center-left party that fell apart after backing austerity measures antithetical to its alleged principles.

Tsipras now has to deal with satisfying them but is drawing fire from a long-time SYRIZA nucleus, the so-called Group 53 faction that is allegedly further to the left but backed austerity measures as well on orders from Tsipras during his 4 ½ year reign.

He had reneged on anti-austerity promises to get a third bailout from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($93.91 billion) after swearing he wouldn’t.

That drove away more moderate voters who felt betrayed by his campaign pledges, a sector to which he is now reaching out, indicated Kathimerini in a report. That has said to have put him at odds within the party with some of his closet advisors, former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos, secretary Panos Skourletis, former speaker of the House Nikos Voutsis, former vice president of the government Yiannis Dragasakis and former education minister Nikos Filis – as a plan to shift the balance of power in favor of the party’s leadership.