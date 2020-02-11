Greek Actor Kostas Voutsas on Ventilator

ATHENS – Comic actor Kostas Voutsas remains at the ICU of Attikon hospital and on a ventilator, hospital administration said on Tuesday.

The popular actor, whose career began with appearances in films as early as the 1950s, is nearly 90.

“Mr. Kostas Voutsas was rushed to the Attikon hospital on Friday, February 7, and admitted to the Cardiology Unit with symptoms of a lung infection and heart and breathing difficulties,” the hospital said in an announcement. “He was intubated and was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he remains on a ventilator and while all related medical issues are being addressed.”