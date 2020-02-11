Greek PM Mitsotakis Looking Back on Seven Months of Achievements: What We Promise, Happens

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis uploaded a video on Twitter showing the campaign promises his government fulfilled the last seven months.

They include the reduction of property tax, applied as of 2019, the antismoking law, the suspension of VAT on construction for three years, and the right of Greeks abroad to vote in national elections, among others.

The video includes the National Reforms Plan for 2020, a list of 134 scheduled reforms across all government sectors.

“We’ver proven that anything we promise, happens,” his tweet read, “and this will continue in all sectors.”

Έχουμε αποδείξει πως ό,τι λέμε, γίνεται. Μέσα σε 7 μήνες καταφέραμε πολλά. Εφαρμόζουμε το πρόγραμμά μας γραμμή γραμμή. Το είπαμε. Το κάναμε. Και έτσι θα συνεχίσουμε σε όλους τους τομείς. pic.twitter.com/mPMBiESMJy — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) February 11, 2020